DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE (DNS)
CORRECTED (SEE BELOW)
Description of Proposal: ZCA20-002 – Electronic Changing Message Center Sign Code Amendments. Amend Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) Chapter 17-28, Development Standards - Signs, and WWCC Chapter 17.08, Definitions. The proposed code amendments would add a definition for ‘Electronic Changing Message Center Sign’ to Chapter 17.08 and amend Chapter 17.25 to increase height limits for signs in some zones and add a section with standards for these types of signs to be allowed in some zoning districts, primarily for public uses. *CORRECTED
Proponent(s): Walla Walla County *CORRECTED
Location of Proposal: This is a non-project action; the proposed zoning code amendment would be applicable in the Public Reserve (PR) zoning district and potentially within rural zones for civic/public uses, in unincorporated Walla Walla County. *CORRECTED
The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2) (c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
The Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) is based on the project as proposed and reflected in the following:
• Environmental Checklist (SEPA20-023), dated 12/11/2020
• Staff Report to Planning Commission, dated 12/14/2020
with attachments
This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2)(a); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for fourteen days from the date below. Comments on this threshold determination must be submitted within 14 days.
The lead agency has determined that the requirements for environmental analysis, protection, and mitigation measures have been adequately addressed in the development regulations and comprehensive plan adopted under chapter 36.70A RCW, and in other applicable local, state or federal laws or rules, as provided by RCW 43.21C.240 and WAC 197-11-158. Our agency will not require any additional mitigation measures under SEPA.
This DNS may be withdrawn at any time if the proposal is modified so that it is likely to have significant adverse environmental impacts (unless a non-exempt license has been issued if the proposal is a private project); if there is significant new information indicating, or on, a proposal’s probable significant adverse environmental impacts; or if the DNS was procured by misrepresentation or lack of material disclosure.
Lead Agency: Walla Walla County Community Development
Department (CDD)
Responsible official: Lauren Prentice, Director
Address: 310 W Poplar St., Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362
Phone: 509-524-2610; Email: commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us
Issue Date: 12/11/2020
Signature: Date: 12/14/2020
Staff Contact: Lauren Prentice, Director, 509-524-2620
You may appeal this determination, in writing, to the CDD no later than fourteen days from the issue date. You should be prepared to make specific factual objections. Contact the CDD to read or ask about the procedures for SEPA appeals and obtain details regarding submittals for appeals (including application forms and fees). Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) Chapter 14.11 outlines the County’s appeal procedure. (Pub. Dec. 16, 2020)