DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE (DNS)
Description of Proposal: Walla Walla County is considering amendments to Walla Walla County Code Title 10 to adopt a new chapter (10.32) allowing the use of Wheeled All-Terrain Vehicles (WATV) on public roads having a speed limit of 35mph or less in unincorporated Walla Walla County. WATV use would be prohibited on primitive roads and County roads having a posted speed limit greater than 35mph.
Proponent: WALLA WALLA COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT
C/O SETH WALKER, 990 NAVION LANE, WALLA WALLA WA, 99362
Owner: WALLA WALLA COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
314 W MAIN STREET, WALLA WALLA WA, 99362
Location of Proposal: This is a non-project proposal which would apply to certain public roads in unincorporated Walla Walla County.
The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2) (c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
The Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) is based on the project as proposed and reflected in the following:
• Environmental Checklist (SEPA21-009), dated 4/22/2021, and two attachments: Written Summary of proposed amendments and proposed new Chapter 10.32.
This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2)(a); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for fourteen days from the date below.
Comments must be submitted by 5/26/2021.
The lead agency has determined that the requirements for environmental analysis, protection, and mitigation measures have been adequately addressed in the development regulations and comprehensive plan adopted under chapter 36.70A RCW, and in other applicable local, state or federal laws or rules, as provided by RCW 43.21C.240 and WAC 197-11-158. Our agency will not require any additional mitigation measures under SEPA.
This DNS may be withdrawn at any time if the proposal is modified so that it is likely to have significant adverse environmental impacts (unless a non-exempt license has been issued if the proposal is a private project); if there is significant new information indicating, or on, a proposal’s probable significant adverse environmental impacts; or if the DNS was procured by misrepresentation or lack of material disclosure.
Lead Agency: Walla Walla County
Responsible official: Lauren Prentice, Community Development
Director
Address: 310 W Poplar Street, Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362
Phone: 509-524-2610; Email: planning@co.walla-walla.wa.us
Issue Date: 5/12/2021
Signature: Date: 5/10/2021
Staff Contact: Lauren Prentice, Director, 509-524-2610
You may appeal this determination, in writing, to the CDD no later than fourteen days from the end of the comment period. You should be prepared to make specific factual objections. Contact the CDD to read or ask about the procedures for SEPA appeals and obtain details regarding submittals for appeals (including application forms and fees). Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) Chapter 14.11 outlines the County’s appeal procedure. (Pub. May 12, 2021)