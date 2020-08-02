DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE (DNS)
Description of Proposal: Maintenance dredging of a pump station with an intake pipe that extends to intake screens in the Columbia River. Sediment deposition has occurred around the screens since their installation interferes with their operation. The dredging is required to remove approximately 3,200 cubic yards of sediment from the area around the existing intake screens so they can continue to withdraw water and the screens operate to meet National Marine Fisheries Service and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife approach velocity requirements for resident and anadromous fish. The area dredged will be approximately 140’ x 220’. Work is proposed to be completed from January 1, 2021 to February 28, 2021 and in that time frame in subsequent years if required. All dredged materials will be piped to an upland location.
Proponent(s): LeGrow Water Company, PO Box 1306; PASCO WA, 99301
Applicant Representative: J-U-B ENGINEERS, INC.,
C/O Gary Weatherly, PE, 2810 W CLEARWATER AVE, SUITE 201
KENNEWICK, WA 99336
Owner: WALLA WALLA, PORT OF
310 A ST; WALLA WALLA WA, 99362
Location of Proposal: Approximately 280 feet from the left bank of the Columbia River at approximate River Mile 318. The site is located in the SE 1/4, SW ¼, Section 3, Township 7 North, Range 31 East, WM, about 1,800 feet south southwest of the SR 12/Raindance/Depot Rd Intersection, Wallula, WA (APN 310703230002).
The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2) (c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
The Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) is based on the project as proposed and reflected in the following:
• Environmental Checklist (SEPA20-008), dated May 28, 2020
• Washington State Joint Aquatic Resources Permit Application Form (SHR20-002), received June 1, 2020.
This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2)(a); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for fourteen days from the date below. Comments must be submitted by August 13, 2020.
The lead agency has determined that the requirements for environmental analysis, protection, and mitigation measures have been adequately addressed in the development regulations and comprehensive plan adopted under chapter 36.70A RCW, and in other applicable local, state or federal laws or rules, as provided by RCW 43.21C.240 and WAC 197-11-158. Our agency will not require any additional mitigation measures under SEPA.
This DNS may be withdrawn at any time if the proposal is modified so that it is likely to have significant adverse environmental impacts (unless a non-exempt license has been issued if the proposal is a private project); if there is significant new information indicating, or on, a proposal’s probable significant adverse environmental impacts; or if the DNS was procured by misrepresentation or lack of material disclosure.
Lead Agency: Walla Walla County Community Development
Department (CDD)
Responsible official: Lauren Prentice; Director
Address: 310 W Poplar St., Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362
Phone: 509-524-2610; Email: commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us
Issue Date: 7/30/2020
Signature: /s/Lauren Prentice Date: 7/29/2020
Staff Contact: Don Sims, Associate Planner, 509-524-2618
You may appeal this determination, in writing, to the CDD no later than fourteen days from the end of the comment period. You should be prepared to make specific factual objections. Contact the CDD to read or ask about the procedures for SEPA appeals and obtain details regarding submittals for appeals (including application forms and fees). Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) Chapter 14.11 outlines the County’s appeal procedure. (Pub. Aug. 3, 2020)