DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE (DNS)
Description of Proposal: Tag Lane Project. Tag Lane Reconstruction proposes realignment and replacement of the 12-foot wide gravel driveway access to landlocked lots per short plat 01-02998, taking place at 407 Tag Lane through an existing wetland due to the collapse into Mill Creek of the original gravel access driveway due to channel migration.
The site is mapped in Shoreline Master Program as Rural Conservancy and the following Critical Areas: Geologically Hazardous areas (moderate to high Liquefaction Susceptibility), Frequently Flooded Areas, Wetland, Shallow Water Gravel Aquifer Recharge Area (high vulnerability) and Fish and Wildlife Habitat Conservation Areas – Waters of the State.
Proponent(s): MESSENGER, LARRY JOE & MARTHA JODENE
PO BOX 115; COLLEGE PLACE WA, 99324
Owner: MESSENGER, LARRY JOE & MARTHA JODENE
PO BOX 115; COLLEGE PLACE, 99324
Location of Proposal: The site is located generally at
407 TAG LN (APN 370726230003).
The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2) (c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
The Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) is based on the project as proposed and reflected in the following:
• Staff Evaluation Report (SEPA20-022), dated February 16, 2021.
• SEPA Environmental Checklist (SEPA20-022), dated November 30, 2020, submitted December 1, 2020.
• Wetlands Delineation Report, prepared by PBS, dated October 12, 2020, submitted December 22, 2020.
• Washington State Joint Aquatic Resources Permit Application Form (SHR20-005), signed November 23, 2020, submitted December 1, 2020.
• Critical Areas Permit Application (CAP20-033), dated December 10, 2020, submitted December 11, 2020.
• Critical Areas Assessment Memo by PBS (PRE20-046),
dated June 3, 2020.
• Tag Lane access repair or replacement letter from Lauren Prentice with Site Visit Report, dated April 22, 2020.
• Site Plan (SHR20-005) dated October 21, 2020, submitted
December 1, 2020.
• USACE Nationwide Permit NWS-2020-1165, dated December 21, 2020.
This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2)(a); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for fourteen days from the date below. Comments must be submitted by March 16, 2021.
The lead agency has determined that the requirements for environmental analysis, protection, and mitigation measures have been adequately addressed in the development regulations and comprehensive plan adopted under chapter 36.70A RCW, and in other applicable local, state or federal laws or rules, as provided by RCW 43.21C.240 and WAC 197-11-158. Our agency will not require any additional mitigation measures under SEPA.
This DNS may be withdrawn at any time if the proposal is modified so that it is likely to have significant adverse environmental impacts (unless a non-exempt license has been issued if the proposal is a private project); if there is significant new information indicating, or on, a proposal’s probable significant adverse environmental impacts; or if the DNS was procured by misrepresentation or lack of material disclosure.
Lead Agency: Walla Walla County Community Development
Department (CDD)
Responsible official: Lauren Prentice, Community Development Director
Address: 310 W Poplar St., Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362
Phone: 509-524-2610; Email: commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us
Issue Date: 3/2/2021
Signature: /s/ Lauren Prentice; Date: 3-2-2021
Staff Contact: Jennifer Ballard, Senior Planner, 509-524-2626
You may appeal this determination, in writing, to the CDD no later than fourteen days from the end of the comment period. You should be prepared to make specific factual objections. Contact the CDD to read or ask about the procedures for SEPA appeals and obtain details regarding submittals for appeals (including application forms and fees). Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) Chapter 14.11 outlines the County’s appeal procedure. (Pub. March 4, 2021)