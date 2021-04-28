DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE (DNS)
Description of Proposal: Figgins Family Wine Estates: construction of a new Type 2 Winery to include a wine production facility, barrel aging caves, a tasting room, and offices. Project site is 10-acres north of Mill Creek Road; total floor area will be approximately 13,000 to 15,000 square feet. SEPA20-003
Proponent(s): FIGGINS PROPERTIES LLC, 1859 FOOTHILLS LN; WALLA WALLA WA, 99362
Owner: FIGGINS PROPERTIES LLC, 1859 FOOTHILLS LN; WALLA WALLA WA, 99362
Location of Proposal: The site is located generally at 3917 MILL CREEK RD (APN 370716130004).
The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2) (c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
The Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) is based on the project as proposed and reflected in the following:
• Environmental Checklist (SEPA20-003), dated May 13, 2019
• SEPA Staff Evaluation Report, dated April 23, 2021
• June 2015 Geotechnical Report by Anderson Perry and Associates
• Conditional Use Permit application CUP20-001 and attached written statement titled Exhibit A.
• February 2020 Site and Parking Plan by PBS Engineering and
Environmental, Inc.
• Winery Permit application WP20-001
• critical Areas Permit application CAP20-003
This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2)(a); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for fourteen days from the date below. Comments must be submitted by May 7, 2021.
The lead agency has determined that the requirements for environmental analysis, protection, and mitigation measures have been adequately addressed in the development regulations and comprehensive plan adopted under chapter 36.70A RCW, and in other applicable local, state or federal laws or rules, as provided by RCW 43.21C.240 and WAC 197-11-158. Our agency will not require any additional mitigation measures under SEPA.
This DNS may be withdrawn at any time if the proposal is modified so that it is likely to have significant adverse environmental impacts (unless a non-exempt license has been issued if the proposal is a private project); if there is significant new information indicating, or on, a proposal’s probable significant adverse environmental impacts; or if the DNS was procured by misrepresentation or lack of material disclosure.
Lead Agency: Walla Walla County Community Development
Department (CDD)
Responsible official: Lauren Prentice, Director
Address: 310 W Poplar St., Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362
Phone: 509-524-2610; Email: commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us
Issue Date: 4/23/2021
Signature: /s/ Lauren Prentice Date: 4/23/2021
Staff Contact: Lauren Prentice, Director, 509-524-2620
You may appeal this determination, in writing, to the CDD no later than fourteen days from the date of issuance. You should be prepared to make specific factual objections. Contact the CDD to read or ask about the procedures for SEPA appeals and obtain details regarding submittals for appeals (including application forms and fees). Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) Chapter 14.11 outlines the County’s appeal procedure.
(Pub. April 28, 2021)