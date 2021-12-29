DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE (DNS)
Description of Proposal: 2022 Walla Walla County Annual Construction Program. Non-project Review of Walla Walla County’s proposed one-year road program for 2022. Work will be done on various roads and bridges throughout unincorporated Walla Walla County, including the following: Mill Creek Road, Middle Waitsburg Road, several flood repair projects, Byrnes Road, Pepper Bridge Road, Wallula Avenue, Lower Waitsburg Road, Fishhook Park Road, and Paxton Bridge on 3rd.
Proponent: WW COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS, 990 NAVION LN
WALLA WALLA WA, 99362
Owner: WW COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS, 990 NAVION LN
WALLA WALLA WA, 99362
Location of Proposal: Projects within this proposal will occur throughout unincorporated Walla Walla County.
The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2) (c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
The Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) is based on the project as proposed and reflected in the following:
• Environmental Checklist (SEPA21-011), dated 9/9/2021
• Annual Construction Program, dated 9/27/2021
This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2)(a); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for fourteen days from the date below. Comments must be submitted by 1/12/2022.
The lead agency has determined that the requirements for environmental analysis, protection, and mitigation measures have been adequately addressed in the development regulations and comprehensive plan adopted under chapter 36.70A RCW, and in other applicable local, state or federal laws or rules, as provided by RCW 43.21C.240 and WAC 197-11-158. Our agency will not require any additional mitigation measures under SEPA.
This DNS may be withdrawn at any time if the proposal is modified so that it is likely to have significant adverse environmental impacts (unless a non-exempt license has been issued if the proposal is a private project); if there is significant new information indicating, or on, a proposal’s probable significant adverse environmental impacts; or if the DNS was procured by misrepresentation or lack of material disclosure.
Lead Agency: Walla Walla County
Responsible official: Lauren Prentice, Community Development Director
Address: 310 W Poplar Street, Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362
Phone: 509-524-2610; Email: planning@co.walla-walla.wa.us
Issue Date: 12/29/2021
Signature: /s/ Lauren Prentice Date: 12/28/2021
Staff Contact: Don Sims, Associate Planner, 509-524-2618
You may appeal this determination, in writing, to the CDD no later than fourteen days from the end of the comment period. You should be prepared to make specific factual objections. Contact the CDD to read or ask about the procedures for SEPA appeals and obtain details regarding submittals for appeals (including application forms and fees). Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) Chapter 14.11 outlines the County’s appeal procedure. (Pub. Dec. 29, 2021)
