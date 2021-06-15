DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE (DNS)
Description of Proposal: The project proposal will replace a retaining wall and riprap bank protection area damaged during the February 2020 flooding on the Mill Creek. SEPA21-003
Proponent(s): WW COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS, 990 NAVION LN;
WALLA WALLA WA, 99362
Owner: WW COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS, PO BOX 813;
WALLA WALLA WA, 99362
Location of Proposal: The location is generally on the intersection of Wallula Avenue and Old Highway 12 (APN 350728410009), within the Agriculture Residential 10 zoning district.
The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2) (c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
The Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) is based on the project as proposed and reflected in the following:
• Environmental Checklist (SEPA21-003), dated 03/23/2021
• Letter from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian
Reservation’s Cultural Resources Protection Program indicating no cultural materials were observed at the location in 2003, dated 11/05/2003.
• Map from State of Washington’s Department of Ecology cleanup sites
within 5-miles of site.
• NEPA Categorical Exclusion Documentation Form, dated 03/01/ 2021
• Preliminary Plans for retaining wall and riprap, dated 03/23/2021
• Report for expected critical habitat on location from the U.S. Fish
and Wildlife Service
• Site Map prepared by Walla Walla County Public Works Department
This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2)(a); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for fourteen days from the date below.
Comments must be submitted by June 28, 2021.
The lead agency has determined that the requirements for environmental analysis, protection, and mitigation measures have been adequately addressed in the development regulations and comprehensive plan adopted under chapter 36.70A RCW, and in other applicable local, state or federal laws or rules, as provided by RCW 43.21C.240 and WAC 197-11-158. Our agency will not require any additional mitigation measures under SEPA.
This DNS may be withdrawn at any time if the proposal is modified so that it is likely to have significant adverse environmental impacts (unless a non-exempt license has been issued if the proposal is a private project); if there is significant new information indicating, or on, a proposal’s probable significant adverse environmental impacts; or if the DNS was procured by misrepresentation or lack of material disclosure.
Lead Agency: Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD)
Responsible official: Lauren Prentice, Director
Address: 310 W Poplar St., Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362
Phone: 509-524-2610; Email: commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us
Issue Date: 6/14/2021
Signature: /s/Lauren Prentice Date: 06/11/2021
Staff Contact: Don Sims, Associate Planner, 509-524-2618
You may appeal this determination, in writing, to the CDD no later than fourteen days from the end of the comment period. You should be prepared to make specific factual objections. Contact the CDD to read or ask about the procedures for SEPA appeals and obtain details regarding submittals for appeals (including application forms and fees). Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) Chapter 14.11 outlines the County’s appeal procedure. (Pub. June 15, 2021)