DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE (DNS)
Description of Proposal: The purpose of the Hummingbird Place Bridge project is to replace the bridge crossing over Mill Creek which provides access from Mill Creek Road to cabins located on the east side of the creek/along Hummingbird Place. The previous bridge failed during the February 2020 flood event along Mill Creek. The new bridge will be a 74-foot long, 12-foot wide single-span steel bridge that will be placed in approximately the same footprint as the original bridge. The bridge will be constructed in the uplands, with no work taking place inside the channel below ordinary high-water mark and the bridge located approximately 3 feet above the base flood elevation of the one (1) percent annual chance flood.
Proponent(s): Kooskooskie Cabin Owners Association
C/O Donnell Coomes, PO Box 1074, Walla Walla, WA 99362
Applicant Representative: Anderson Perry & Associates
C/O Eric Zitterkopf, P.E., 214 E. Birch Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362
Owner: Kooskooskie Cabin Owners Association
Location of Proposal: 15 miles southeast of Walla Walla, 10 miles south/southeast of Interchange Road/US-12 along Mill Creek Road, near Kooskooskie. South of the dwelling addressed as 25 Hummingbird Place. Township 5 North, Range 37 East, Section 12, Willamette Meridian
The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2) (c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
The Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) is based on the project as proposed and reflected in the following:
• SEPA Staff Evaluation Report, dated February 9, 2021
• Environmental Checklist (SEPA20-018), dated October 20, 2020
• Washington State Joint Aquatic Resources Permit Application Form (SHR20-003), dated October 20, 2020.
• Critical Areas Permit Application (CAP20-028),
dated October 20, 2020
• Critical Areas Report, completed by Anderson Perry & Associates,
dated October 2020
• Site Plan (CAP20-028)
• Request for Public Works Department Variance for approach road
grade dated November 30, 2020
• Decision by Walla Walla County Public Works Department approving variance, dated January 5, 2021
This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2)(a); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for fourteen days from the date below. Comments must be submitted by April 5, 2021.
The lead agency has determined that the requirements for environmental analysis, protection, and mitigation measures have been adequately addressed in the development regulations and comprehensive plan adopted under chapter 36.70A RCW, and in other applicable local, state or federal laws or rules, as provided by RCW 43.21C.240 and WAC 197-11-158. Our agency will not require any additional mitigation measures under SEPA.
This DNS may be withdrawn at any time if the proposal is modified so that it is likely to have significant adverse environmental impacts (unless a non-exempt license has been issued if the proposal is a private project); if there is significant new information indicating, or on, a proposal’s probable significant adverse environmental impacts; or if the DNS was procured by misrepresentation or lack of material disclosure.
Lead Agency: Walla Walla County Community Development
Department (CDD)
Responsible official: Lauren Prentice; Director
Address: 310 W Poplar St., Suite 200 Walla Walla, WA 99362
Phone: 509-524-2610; Email: commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us
Issue Date: 3/22/2021
Signature: /s/ Lauren Prentice Date: 3/19/2021
Staff Contact: Jennifer Ballard, Senior Planner, 509-524-2626
You may appeal this determination, in writing, to the CDD no later than fourteen days from the end of the comment period. You should be prepared to make specific factual objections. Contact the CDD to read or ask about the procedures for SEPA appeals and obtain details regarding submittals for appeals (including application forms and fees). Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) Chapter 14.11 outlines the County’s appeal procedure. (Pub. Mar. 22, 2021)