DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE (DNS)
Description of Proposal: Cascade Natural Gas – Walla Walla High-Pressure Pipeline. The proposed natural gas pipeline totaling 16,650 linear feet will connect CNG’s existing system on the west side of the project at the intersection of Peppers Bridge Road and Old Milton Highway to the existing Williams Interstate Pipeline in the middle of the project. The new natural gas pipeline will also connect CNG’s existing system on the side of the project, near the intersections of Canberra Drive/Langdon Road and Pioneer Road/Langdon Road to the existing Williams Interstate Pipeline. Two pipeline types will be installed: a 6-inch diameter, high-pressure steel, gas pipeline along Old Milton Highway and 4-inch diameter intermediate-pressure pipelines made of polyethylene on the east and west sides of the project. The pipeline will be buried a minimum of 4 feet below the ground surface to minimize accidental damage from surface activities. At the two locations where the two pipeline types connect, a regulator station will be constructed. A gate station will also be constructed at one of the regulator stations. SEPA19-013
Proponent(s): Cascade Natural Gas Company, c/o Linda Offerdahl (linda.offerdahl@mdu.com), 8113 W. Grandridge Blvd, Kennewick, WA, 99336
Owner: Various, most of the project will be within road rights-of-way.
Location of Proposal: The pipeline corridor extends through a portion of Section 1, Township 6 North, Range 35 East and portions of Sections 5 and 6, Township 6 North, Range 36 East, W.M. and is within Walla Walla County jurisdiction. Most of the project is within road rights-of-way. Parcel numbers associated with this project include 360606330022, 360605320008, and 360605320007.
The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2) (c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
The Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) is based on the project as proposed and reflected in the following:
• Environmental Checklist (SEPA19-013), dated 05/21/2019
• Critical Areas Permit application (CAP19-033)
• Conditional Use Permit application (CUP19-005)
• Cover Letter/Written Statement (Exhibit A), dated 08/29/2019
• Critical Areas Report dated May 21, 2019
• JARPA Form
• Site Plans and Maps (7) dated 05/14/2019
This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2)(a); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for fourteen days from the date below.
Comments on this DNS must be submitted by January 10, 2020.
The lead agency has determined that the requirements for environmental analysis, protection, and mitigation measures have been adequately addressed in the development regulations and comprehensive plan adopted under chapter 36.70A RCW, and in other applicable local, state or federal laws or rules, as provided by RCW 43.21C.240 and WAC 197-11-158. Our agency will not require any additional mitigation measures under SEPA.
This DNS may be withdrawn at any time if the proposal is modified so that it is likely to have significant adverse environmental impacts (unless a non-exempt license has been issued if the proposal is a private project); if there is significant new information indicating, or on, a proposal’s probable significant adverse environmental impacts; or if the DNS was procured by misrepresentation or lack of material disclosure.
Lead Agency: Walla Walla County Community Development
Department (CDD)
Responsible official: Lauren Prentice, Director
Address: 310 W Poplar St., Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362
Phone: 509-524-2610; Email: commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us
Issue Date: 12/27/2019
Signature: /s/ Lauren Prentice Date: 12/27/2019
Staff Contact: Lauren Prentice, Director, 509-524-2610
You may appeal this determination, in writing, to the CDD no later than fourteen days from the issue date. You should be prepared to make specific factual objections. Contact the CDD to read or ask about the procedures for SEPA appeals and obtain details regarding submittals for appeals (including application forms and fees). Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) Chapter 14.11 outlines the County’s appeal procedure.
(Pub. Dec. 31, 2019)