DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE (DNS)
Description of Proposal: Grading and leveling approximately 23 acres to facilitate the transfer of wood chip products to temporary holding stockpiles; 156,000 cubic yards of cut material which will be retained onsite. The stockpiles will be reloaded and transferred offsite as product needs are realized. The operation may included temporarily holding raw materials for clients. SEPA19-007
Proponent(s): IRONSIDES CUSTOM GRINDINGS, INC,
PO BOX 8; WAITSBURG WA, 99361
Owner: BOOTH, EMMETT W & JENNY
PO BOX 8; WAITSBURG, WA, 99361
Location of Proposal: The site is located generally on DODD RD
(APN 310825440001).
The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2) (c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
The Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) is based on the project as proposed and reflected in the following:
• Environmental Checklist (SEPA19-007).
• Grading Permit application and associated application documents (B19-0196).
This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2)(a); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for fourteen days from the date below.
Comments must be submitted by April 7, 2020.
The lead agency has determined that the requirements for environmental analysis, protection, and mitigation measures have been adequately addressed in the development regulations and comprehensive plan adopted under chapter 36.70A RCW, and in other applicable local, state or federal laws or rules, as provided by RCW 43.21C.240 and WAC 197-11-158. Our agency will not require any additional mitigation measures under SEPA.
This DNS may be withdrawn at any time if the proposal is modified so that it is likely to have significant adverse environmental impacts (unless a non-exempt license has been issued if the proposal is a private project); if there is significant new information indicating, or on, a proposal’s probable significant adverse environmental impacts; or if the DNS was procured by misrepresentation or lack of material disclosure.
Lead Agency: Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD)
Responsible official: Lauren A. Prentice, Director
Address: 310 W Poplar St., Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362
Phone: 509-524-2610; Email: commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us
Issue Date: 3/24/2020
Signature: Date: 3/24/2020
You may appeal this determination, in writing, to the CDD no later than fourteen days from the end of the comment period. You should be prepared to make specific factual objections. Contact the CDD to read or ask about the procedures for SEPA appeals and obtain details regarding submittals for appeals (including application forms and fees). Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) Chapter 14.11 outlines the County’s appeal procedure. (Pub. March 26, 2020)