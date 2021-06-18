DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE (DNS)
Description of Proposal: KAL Farms Irrigation Intake Replacement Project – Maintenance project that would replace and relocate aging intake screens on the existing irrigation pumping station located near river mile 7 along the Snake River (Lake Wallula). The purpose of the project is to move the pumping station further from the shoreline “to ensure continued intake option, to meet National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) fish passage and screening criteria, and to reduce long-term maintenance.” The project includes installation of a new, buried 42-inch diameter intake pipe extending approximately 100 feet out from the existing intake structure. Excavation under the existing pump station deck and installation of new sections of sheet pile wall around three sides of the pump station will also occur.
Proponent: Alan Mehlenbacher, KAL Farms, LLC.
165 Corny Hollow Road, Burbank, WA 99323
Representative: Campbell Environmental, LLC.
4251 NE Hazelfern Place, Portland, OR 97213
Owner: US Army Corps of Engineers (USACOE)
201 N 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA 99362
Location of Proposal: The site is located on the southern shoreline of the Snake River in the Lake Wallula Reservoir, at river mile 7, approximately 2.2 miles below Ice Harbor Dam (NE ¼, Section 28, T8N, R31E).
The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2) (c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
The Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) is based on the project as proposed and reflected in the following:
• SEPA Environmental Checklist dated 3/19/2021 (SEPA21-006) with one attachment: Figure 1: Floodplain Map.
• Shoreline Exemption Letter dated 5/14/2021 (SHR21-001)
• Joint Aquatic Resources Project Application dated 3/26/2021 with attachments: Attachment A – Figures (maps and plans).
• USACOE Lease Agreement DACW68-2-16-16, recorded 7/20/2016
• Pre-application Meeting Notes (PRE21-003) dated 2/3/2021
This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2)(a); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for fourteen days from the date below. Comments must be submitted by July 2, 2021.
The lead agency has determined that the requirements for environmental analysis, protection, and mitigation measures have been adequately addressed in the development regulations and comprehensive plan adopted under chapter 36.70A RCW, and in other applicable local, state or federal laws or rules, as provided by RCW 43.21C.240 and WAC 197-11-158. Our agency will not require any additional mitigation measures under SEPA.
This DNS may be withdrawn at any time if the proposal is modified so that it is likely to have significant adverse environmental impacts (unless a non-exempt license has been issued if the proposal is a private project); if there is significant new information indicating, or on, a proposal’s probable significant adverse environmental impacts; or if the DNS was procured by misrepresentation or lack of material disclosure.
Lead Agency: Walla Walla County
Responsible official: Lauren Prentice, Community Development
Director; Address: 310 W Poplar Street, Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362; Phone: 509-524-2610; Email: planning@co.walla-walla.wa.us
Issue Date: 6/18/2021
Signature: _/s/ Lauren Prentice Date: 6/16/2021
Staff Contact: Lauren Prentice, Community Development Director
You may appeal this determination, in writing, to the CDD no later than fourteen days from the end of the comment period. You should be prepared to make specific factual objections. Contact the CDD to read or ask about the procedures for SEPA appeals and obtain details regarding submittals for appeals (including application forms and fees). Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) Chapter 14.11 outlines the County’s appeal procedure. (Pub. June 18, 2021)