DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE (DNS)
Description of Proposal: Packaging Corporation of American (PCA Woodyard Automation Project). Per Applicant “PCA intends to construct new woodyard handling equipment at the existing mill site. This project will install two circular stacker reclaimer units that will build a uniform annular sawdust and woodchip piles with a fixed boom and reclaim wood materials with a harrow and screw. Project improvements also include construction of two transfer towers, sawdust metering tower, scalping screen tower, Motor Control Center (MCC) building, and two truck dumpers with related hydraulic room and dust collector. Enclosed conveyors will transfer wood to either pile from the different wood receiving locations. Enclosed conveyors will then transfer wood from each pile to the digesters…. The project will include site work within the existing mill footprint with no new encroachment on the Columbia River Shoreline… Above ground equipment will be constructed to heights up to 97 to 112 feet, approximately the same height as the existing equipment. The project will be constructed over multiple years to maintain existing facility operations.”
Proponent: PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA
c/o PAUL BUTKUS, PO BOX 138; WALLULA WA, 99363
Applicant Representative: ANDERSON PERRY & ASSOCIATES
c/o Dana Kurtz, PO BOX 1107, LA GRANDE, OR 97850
Owner: PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA
1 NORTH FIELD CT, LAKE FOREST, IL, 60045
Location of Proposal: The site is located generally at
31831 W HWY 12 (APN 310710130007).
The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2) (c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
The Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) is based on the project as proposed and reflected in the following:
• SEPA Staff Evaluation Report, dated February 9, 2021
• SEPA Environmental Checklist (SEPA20-021),
dated November 20, 2020
• Site Plan (SEPA20-021)
• Washington State Joint Aquatic Resources Permit Application Form
(SHR20-004), submitted November 20, 2020
• Critical Areas Permit Application (CAP21-001), dated January 4, 2021
• Critical Areas Report, completed by Anderson Perry & Associates,
dated January 2021
• Email from Dana Kurtz, Anderson Perry & Associates,
dated December 10, 2020
• Building Permit application and plans (B21-0040)
This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2)(a); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for fourteen days from the date below.
Comments must be submitted by February 25, 2021.
The lead agency has determined that the requirements for environmental analysis, protection, and mitigation measures have been adequately addressed in the development regulations and comprehensive plan adopted under chapter 36.70A RCW, and in other applicable local, state or federal laws or rules, as provided by RCW 43.21C.240 and WAC 197-11-158. Our agency will not require any additional mitigation measures under SEPA.
This DNS may be withdrawn at any time if the proposal is modified so that it is likely to have significant adverse environmental impacts (unless a non-exempt license has been issued if the proposal is a private project); if there is significant new information indicating, or on, a proposal’s probable significant adverse environmental impacts; or if the DNS was procured by misrepresentation or lack of material disclosure.
Lead Agency: Walla Walla County Community Development
Department (CDD)
Responsible official: Lauren Prentice; Director
Address: 310 W Poplar St., Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362
Phone: 509-524-2610; Email: commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us
Issue Date: 2/11/2021 Signature: /s/ Lauren Prentice
Date: 2/9/2021
Staff Contact: Jennifer Ballard, Senior Planner, 509-524-2626
You may appeal this determination, in writing, to the CDD no later than fourteen days from the end of the comment period. You should be prepared to make specific factual objections. Contact the CDD to read or ask about the procedures for SEPA appeals and obtain details regarding submittals for appeals (including application forms and fees). Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) Chapter 14.11 outlines the County’s appeal procedure. (Pub. Feb. 11, 2021)