Superior Court of Washington
County of Walla Walla
Juvenile Court
In Re the Dependency of:
ROMERO, Bernardo
DOB: 08/17/2019
NO. 19-7-00175-36
Notice and Summons by
Publication
(Dependency) (SMPB)
To: John Doe
A Dependency Petition was filed on August 22, 2019; a Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: November 5, 2019, at 1:30 PM, at Walla Walla County Superior Court, 315 W Main St., Walla Walla WA., in Dept I. You should be present at this hearing.
The hearing will determine if your child is dependent as defined in RCW 13.34.030(6). This begins a judicial process which could result in permanent loss of your parental rights. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter a dependency order in your absence.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DCYF at (509) 524-4900. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx.
Dated: September 13, 2019, by Kathy Martin, Walla Walla County Clerk. Kathy Golden, Deputy Clerk (Pub. Sept. 20, 27 & Oct. 4, 2019)