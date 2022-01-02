PUBLIC NOTICE –
COUNCIL POSITION 1
VACANCY
The City of College Place will be filling a council member position by appointment due to the disqualification of John Haid, who won the contested election, running against incumbent Jerry Bobbitt. Council member Bobbitt’s term will end December 31, 2021.
While Mr. Haid qualified to be elected to city council, he has since moved to live just outside of the city limits, thus disqualifying him to serve. State election laws dictate what happens when a person becomes disqualified for a position both before and after an election. The appointee will serve for two years and then, College Place voters will have an opportunity to vote for the open position at the next council member election which is 2023.
Applications will be accepted beginning January 3, 2022. To be eligible, candidates must be a registered voter of the city at the time of application, and have been a resident of the City for a period of at least one year immediately prior to that date. Those interested in this position can apply by sending a letter of interest, a resume, and completed questionnaire to the City Clerk at 625 S College Ave, College Place, WA 99324 or by email to clerk@cpwa.us. Questionnaires will be available on the city website at https://www.cpwa.us/government/city_council.php by December 30th 2021.
Please submit the required information (letter, resume, and questionnaire) no later than 4:00 PM PST on Monday, January 17, 2022. Incomplete application packets will not be considered. (Pub. Jan. 2, 2022)
