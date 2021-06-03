COMMISSIONERS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
IN THE MATTER OF THE VACATION OF THE RIGHT OF WAY FOR A PORTION OF TOUCHET-GARDENA ROAD OF BLOCK 3 DEDICATED IN HANSON’S ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF TOUCHET, PER VOL. 13 OF PLATS AT PAGE 114, SITUATED IN THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER SECTION 34, TOWNSHIP 7 NORTH, RANGE 33 EAST, W.M.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the County Engineer has been ordered to report to the Board of County Commissioners of Walla Walla County, Washington, on the proposed vacation of the right of way for Touchet-Gardena of Lot 6 of Block 3 dedicated in Hanson’s Addition to the Town of Touchet, filed in Volume 13 of Plats at Page 114, records of Walla Walla County, located in the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 7 North, Range 33 East, Willamette Meridian, said vacation being more particularly described as follows:
THAT PORTION OF TOUCHET-GARDENA ROAD BEING 2 FEET IN WIDTH AND EAST OF THE EAST LINE OF LOT 6 OF BLOCK 3 OF HANSON’S ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF TOUCHET AS SHOWN ON THE RECORD OF SURVEY AS RECORDED IN VOLUME “13” AT PAGE 114, SITUATED IN SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 34, TOWNSHIP 7 NORTH, RANGE 33 EAST, W.M.
and that the 21st day of June at the hour of 10:15 A.M., in the Commissioners’ Chambers, County Public Health and Legislative Building, located at 314 W. Main Street, has been set for the hearing of said report. Those participating at said hearing may testify for or against the proposed application. Remote Public Participation and testimony will be allowed via Webex and telephone (see call-in information below). Limited participation and testimony at a remote location is available for those who are unable to testify by Webex or Telephone by contacting the Clerk of the Board at 509-524-2505 in advance of the hearing. Written testimony, which will be made a part of the record, may be sent to: Walla Walla County Commissioners, P.O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Dated at Walla Walla, Washington, This 1st day of June 2021
Board of County Commissioners of Walla Walla County, Washington
By: Diane L. Harris, Clerk of the Board (Pub. June 3 & 10, 2021)