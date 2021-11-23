COLLEGE PLACE SEEKS INPUT ON WATER SYSTEM PLAN
The City of College Place will hold a public forum to present the 2021 Comprehensive Water System Plan (WSP), which presents the 20-year plan for the City’s water system. The public hearing will be held on DECEMBER 8, 2021, FROM 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM via virtual meeting, which can be accessed here: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89753360994 on the day of the meeting
PURPOSE: The purpose of the hearing is to provide the public with an opportunity to comment on or offer input on the City’s 2021 WSP. A draft WSP has been submitted to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH), Walla Walla County, the City planning department, and adjacent purveyors as required for review and comment. All comments from these agencies have been received, and the WSP has been updated to reflect the received comments.
The Executive Summary of the Plan is available as Attachment A on the City’s website at: https://www.cpwa.us/news_detail_T30_R333.php . The entire 2021 draft WSP is available online for review on the City’s website at: http://cms6.revize.com/revize/cityofcollegeplace/CPL%20WSP_April%202021_Chapters.pdf
Public comments may be provided via email no later than 11:00 AM on December 8, by emailing Mr. Robert McAndrew at RMcAndrews@cpwa.us. All comments received at the public forum will be reviewed and considered by the City. It is anticipated that the 2021 WSP will be adopted by the City Council at a subsequent regularly scheduled council meeting, pending the public comments.
BACKGROUND AND DISCUSSION: The 2021 WSP is required by Washington State Regulation WAC 246-290-100, and is reviewed and approved by DOH. The WSP presents a description of the existing water system and system area, a forecast of future water demands, policies and design criteria for water system operation and improvements, the operations and maintenance program, staffing requirements, a schedule of improvements, and a financial plan to accomplish the improvements. The 2021 WSP also includes several ancillary elements, including a water use efficiency plan, a water quality monitoring plan, and a cross-connection control plan.
For more information or to submit comments contact Public Works Director Robert McAndrews at RMcAndrews@cpwa.us. (Pub. Nov. 23 2021)
