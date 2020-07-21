Notice is hereby given that
College Place School District No. 250 Board of Directors shall hold a public hearing regarding the budget of funds for the 2020 - 2021 fiscal year. The Board of Directors will hold the public hearing at John Sager Middle School, 1755 S. College Avenue, College Place, WA, during a School Board Work Session from 5:30pm to 6:00pm on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at which any taxpayer may appear and be heard for or against any part of the budget. Any person may attend the meeting virtually by following the link on the College Place School District No. 250 website www.cpps.org . A preliminary budget document is available for review at the District Office. (Pub: July 17 & 21, 2020).