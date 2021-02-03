College Place School District is seeking an interim replacement for District #4 (at large) School Board Position to finish the term expiring November 2021. Interested applicants must reside within the District boundaries; supply a written biography and a statement as to why they are interested in running for the Board position. See our web page www.cpps.org for boundaries map, Board Policy 1114 and 1114P. All information must be received by February 10, 2021 EOD to the District office 1755 S College Avenue College Place, WA. 99362. Candidates will be publicly interviewed at the February 23, 2021 Board Meeting at 6:00PM. Please contact the District office at 509-525-4827 with any questions. (Pub. Jan. 27, 31, Feb. 3 & 7, 2021)