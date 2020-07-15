Legal Advertisement
In compliance with RCW 28A.335.180, we are hereby giving notice of property declared surplus by the Board of Directors of College Place School District No. 250. The surplus is available to public and private schools in the State of Washington. Public school and private school bids for items must be delivered by August 12, 2020 by 4:00 p.m. Remaining items will be available at a public sale August 13, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Sales tax does apply and the buyer will be responsible for removal of items awarded. Items must be picked up by 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020. The school district will not transport, hold or deliver. College Place School District No. 250 is an Equal Opportunity Employer and complies with all requirements of the ADA. By order of the Board of Directors of College Place School District No. 250, 1755 S College Ave., College Place, WA 99324. (Pub. July 15 & 22, 2020)