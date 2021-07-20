LEGAL NOTICE:
Notice is hereby given that College Place School District No. 250 Board of Directors shall hold a public hearing regarding the budget of funds for the 2021 - 2022 fiscal year. The Board of Directors will hold the public hearing at Davis Elementary School, 31 S.E. Ash Avenue, College Place, WA, during a School Board Work Session from 5:00pm to 5:45pm on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at which any taxpayer may appear and be heard for or against any part of the budget. Any person may attend the meeting virtually by following the link on the College Place School District No. 250 website www.cpps.org . A preliminary budget document is available for review at the District Office. (Pub: July 16 & 20, 2021).