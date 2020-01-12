Applications are being received at the College Place School District No. 250 Office from contractors wishing to be placed on the District’s Small Works Roster for 2020. Qualified general or special contractors wishing to be considered for projects estimated to cost up to $300,000 are encouraged to submit applications. For application forms and further information, please visit our web site www.cpps.org or contact Kerri Ramirez, 1755 S College Avenue, College Place WA 99324 (509)525-4827. (Pub. Jan. 5 & 12, 2020)
