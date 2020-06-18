Notice is hereby given on this date, June 18, 2020 that the application/proposal described in this notice has been filed with the City of College Place Community Development Department. The application/proposal may be reviewed online at http://www.cpwa.us/government/projects.php under the project name Homestead Village PUD Doans Pond Project.
Proposal: The applicant is proposing to replace an existing above ground stormwater facility with a new underground stormwater storage facility occupying approximately 15,895 ft2. The facility will consist of an underground vault that will store 184,255 gallons of treated stormwater. Approximate 1,000 CY of excavation and 9,000 CY of fill will be required to complete the project, maximum depth of excavation is 10ft at the location of a manhole between the detention facility and Doan Creek. The stormwater will be released through a metered 12” outlet and be conveyed north within a 12” storm line within the Doans Avenue right-of-way. Storm water will outfall to Doan creek via this 12” storm pipe. The outfall will be constructed outside the ordinary high-water mark of the creek. All construction activities are within the Doans Avenue right-of-way.
Name of Applicant: Hayden Homes LLC, Brian Thoreson
2464 SW Glacier Point, Suite 110, Redmond, OR 97756
Date of Application: June 9, 2020
Date of Completeness/Consistency: June 16, 2020
Notice of Application: June 18, 2020
Location of Project: There is an existing storm pond located at 375 SW Doans Avenue in College Place, WA. The proposed stormwater outfall will be located immediately south of the Doan Creek channel, immediately east of where SW Doans Avenue passes over the creek. The project is located within the NW ¼ of section 325, T1N, R35. All
Comprehensive Land Use Designation: Single Family Residential
Zoning Designation: PUD – Planned Unit Development
Public Comment Period: Comments must be received before 5:00 p.m. on July 2, 2020. Comments upon this proposal must be submitted in writing to the City of College Place Community Development Department at 625 South College Ave., College Place, WA 99324 or emailed to
A Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) has been issued under WAC 197-11-340(2). The SEPA responsible official for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request. For additional information please contact the Community Development Director, Jon Rickard at 509-394-8524.
There will be NO public hearing regarding this project, this is the only opportunity for the public to comment on this project.
The City of College Place has made a preliminary determination of consistency for this proposal. The proposal is subject to development regulations contained in the College Place Municipal Code, International Building Code, International Fire Code, and College Place Standard Specifications. The following permits are required: Grading Permit; Right-of-Way Permit; Notice of Intent (NOI) application for Construction Stormwater General Permit (DOE); Hydraulic Project Approval (HPA) (WDFW).
The following existing environmental documents may be used to evaluate this proposal: The 2018 City of College Place Comprehensive Plan and subsequent updates; The Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement for the College Place 2003 Comprehensive Plan; SEPA Checklist dated June 9, 2020.
A final decision on the application will be made within 90 days of the date of completeness/consistency.
Documents, proposal, and supplemental documents are available for review online at http://www.cpwa.us/government/projects.php.
All interested person and parties may comment on the application, receive notice of and participate in any hearings and request a copy of decision(s) made on the proposal by making a request to the College Place Community Development Department. Appeals shall be made to the Hearing Examiner within 14 days of the date of the recommendation or decision of the matter being appealed. Appeals must be made in accordance with Section 14.30.200 of the College Place Municipal Code.
(Pub. June 18, 2020)