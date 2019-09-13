CITY OF WESTON

PLANNING COMMITTEE

WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING

Tuesday, October 1, 2019 @ 7:30 PM

      Weston City Hall, 114 East Main

SUBJECT:  Type II, Planning Hearing

PROPOSAL:  Variance(s) for zoning ordinance to allow lot coverage in excess of 40% due to substandard lot size. Allow a concrete slab with carport cover to be placed closer to property line due to substandard lot size; location 402 E Main; Weston, OR 97886.

Chapter(s) 2 & 5:

2.1.120 Building Setbacks, including but not limited to 2.1.130, 2.1.140, 2.1.150, 2.1.160 and 2.1.200(G); and 5.1 Variances, Class B.

PLEASE NOTE:  Failure to raise an issue in person, or by letter at the hearing, or failure to provide statements or evidence sufficient to afford the decision-maker an opportunity to respond to the issue, means that an appeal based on that issue cannot be filed with the State Land Use Board of Appeals.

Additional information and/or review of all documents & evidence

submitted by or for the applicant may be obtained at:

    City Hall, 114 E. Main/PO Box 579

    Weston, OR  97886, 541-566-3313 or Fax 541-566-2792

Copies are available at a reasonable cost.

Mailed to all property owners within 100’ of proposed change property.

    

           Lot 4490  4N3522AC           Lot 5600  4N3522AC  

           Lot 5500  4N3522AC        Lot 5700  4N3522AC    

           Lot 5900  4N3522AC             Lot 5300  4N3522AC           

(Pub. Sept. 13, 2019)

