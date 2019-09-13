CITY OF WESTON
PLANNING COMMITTEE
WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING
Tuesday, October 1, 2019 @ 7:30 PM
Weston City Hall, 114 East Main
SUBJECT: Type II, Planning Hearing
PROPOSAL: Variance(s) for zoning ordinance to allow lot coverage in excess of 40% due to substandard lot size. Allow a concrete slab with carport cover to be placed closer to property line due to substandard lot size; location 402 E Main; Weston, OR 97886.
Chapter(s) 2 & 5:
2.1.120 Building Setbacks, including but not limited to 2.1.130, 2.1.140, 2.1.150, 2.1.160 and 2.1.200(G); and 5.1 Variances, Class B.
PLEASE NOTE: Failure to raise an issue in person, or by letter at the hearing, or failure to provide statements or evidence sufficient to afford the decision-maker an opportunity to respond to the issue, means that an appeal based on that issue cannot be filed with the State Land Use Board of Appeals.
Additional information and/or review of all documents & evidence
submitted by or for the applicant may be obtained at:
City Hall, 114 E. Main/PO Box 579
Weston, OR 97886, 541-566-3313 or Fax 541-566-2792
Copies are available at a reasonable cost.
