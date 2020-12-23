The City of Walla Walla (City) proposes to issue amended Industrial Wastewater Discharge Permit No. P0005. Permittee: Walla Walla Foundry presently discharges process wash wastewater at an average daily flow of 1,200 gal/day. Walla Walla Foundry is a Categorical Industrial User as defined under 40 CFR 464 Metal Molding and Casting [SIC Code 3369]. They are subject to all applicable pretreatment regulations, standards, and requirements under local, state, and federal laws, or laws that may become effective during the term of the permit. Walla Walla Foundry is located at 405 Woodland Ave, Walla Walla, 99362. Public Comment/Information: Interested persons are invited to submit written comments regarding the proposed permit. All comments must be submitted within 30 days after publication of this notice to be considered for the final determination. Comments and requests for permit application material can be sent to the City Wastewater Treatment Plant (Jacobs), Attn: Dara Osborne, 572 Hatch St., Walla Walla, 99362, by email at dara.osborne@jacobs.com, or by phone at 509-524-4588. A final determination will not be made until all timely comments received in response to this notice have been evaluated. The City may hold a public hearing on the permit application based on public interest. A Public Hearing notice will be published at least 30 days in advance of such hearing.
