City of Walla Walla
Public Works Department – Water Division
Request for Bids
Surplus Brass Meter Bodies/Scrap Metal
The City of Walla Walla is seeking bids for the sale of brass meter bodies/scrap metal. For bid information, visit the City’s website at https://www.wallawallawa.gov/services/rfps-bids. Sealed bids are due by 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the City of Walla Walla, City Hall Building, 15 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, Washington 99362, Attention: Kammy Hill, City Clerk. Bid proposals shall be in a sealed envelope and clearly marked “WATER DISTRIBUTION - SALE OF SURPLUS BRASS.” (Pub. Oct. 14, 2019)