CITY OF WALLA WALLA
2020 WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT UV IMPROVEMENTS
NOTICE OF ADVERTISEMENT CALL FOR BIDS
The City of Walla Walla, Washington (herein called the “Owner”) invites bids for the 2020 WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT UV
IMPROVEMENTS (PWE NO. WW19004). The project includes construction of civil, structural, mechanical, and electrical work to install Owner supplied Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment.
Sealed bids plainly marked “BID ENCLOSED – WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT UV IMPROVEMENTS” will be received at the office of the City Clerk, 15 North 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA, 99362, until 1:30 p.m., local time, Tuesday, November 17, 2020, then publicly opened and read aloud. The Contractor is subject to all requirements related to State Prevailing Wage Rates, EEO, and Washington State Contracting Laws, etcetera. The contract time for all work shall be Two hundred forty (240) calendar days. A pre-bid conference will be held at the Wastewater Treatment Plant located at 572 Hatch Street, Walla Walla, WA on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Attendance of the pre-bid conference is strongly encouraged but is not mandatory.
To become an eligible bidder on the proposed project, bidders must use QUESTCDN at https://www.questcdn.com and purchase a copy of the Contract Documents from the website for $15. The Contract Documents are available under eBidDoc #7361359.
All bid proposals shall be accompanied by a bid deposit in certified check, cashier’s check, or surety bond in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid. Only properly executed bids submitted on the form furnished by the City will be accepted. Award will be based on the total bid. The City Council reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids or waive any defects therein.
The City of Walla Walla, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation and Title 23 Code of Federal Regulations, Part 200, Title VI Program and the Related Statutes, issued pursuant to such Acts, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of religion, race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, disability and low income in consideration for an award.
The City of Walla Walla is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Minority and women-owned businesses are encouraged to bid.
Por favor llame a este número 509-524-4496 si necesita más información o para recibir esta información en español. (Pub. October 20, 2020)