CITY OF WALLA WALLA NOTICE TO CONSULTANTS FOR
CITYWIDE PEDESTRIAN SAFETY PROJECT
The City of Walla Walla solicits interest from consulting firms with expertise in Civil Engineering. This agreement will be for approximately 1.5 years in duration with the option for the City of Walla Walla to extend it for additional time and money if necessary. Consultants will be considered for the following project.
The City of Walla Walla reserves the right to amend terms of this “Request for Proposal” (RFP) to circulate various addenda, or to withdraw the RFP at any time, regardless of how much time and effort consultants have spent on their responses.
Project Description
The work to be performed by the CONSULTANT consists of full design and right-of-way acquisition for the Citywide Pedestrian Safety Project. This project has a ZERO UDBE goal, but a ten percent (10%) voluntary goal for Small Business Enterprise (SBE) does apply. The major features of the project are as follows:
• Full design of pedestrian facilities at seven predetermined locations
• Submittal and completion of NEPA/SEPA and other environmental documentation
• Cultural resources including Section 106 requirements
• Design survey
• Apply for and receive Construction Stormwater General Permit
• Right-of-way acquisition
The City of Walla Walla reserves the right to retain the services of the successful firm(s) for any subsequent phases (C/E, CN) associated with this project. Visit the City’s website at:
https://wallawallawa.gov/services/rfps-bids, for a more detailed RFP and vicinity map.
Evaluation Criteria
Submittals will be evaluated and ranked based on the following criteria:
1) Qualification of Proposed Project Manager
2) Qualifications/Expertise of Firm
3) Ability to meet schedule
4) Approach to project
5) Familiarity with WSDOT/FHWA standards
6) Past Performance/References
Submittal
Submittals should include the following information: Firm name, phone number, email address; Name of Principal-in-Charge and Project Manager; and Number of employees in each firm proposed to project.
Please submit FOUR hard copies, and a PDF copy on a thumb drive of your Statement of Qualifications to: City of Walla Walla, Public Works Department 55 E Moore Street, Attn: Doug Eaton, P.E., no later than 11:59 A.M. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Submittals will not be accepted after that time and date. Any questions regarding this project should be directed to Doug Eaton, P.E. at deaton@wallawallawa.gov.
Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Information
The City of Walla Walla in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. This material can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Jennifer Beckmeyer at jbeckmeyer@wallawallawa.gov.
Title VI Statement
The City of Walla Walla, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation and Title 23 Code of Federal Regulations, Part 200, Title VI Program and the Related Statutes, issued pursuant to such Acts, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of religion, race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, disability and low income in consideration for an award. (Pub. Nov. 12 & 19, 2019)