NOTICE OF 30-DAY PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD
CITY OF WALLA WALLA
DRAFT CDBG 2021 ANNUAL ACTION PLAN AND
CITIZEN PARTICIPATION PLAN
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Walla Walla will open a 30-day public comment period for the Draft Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) 2021 Annual Action Plan and proposed revisions to the Citizen Participation Plan beginning on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Copies of the plan are available upon request at 509-527-4540 and on the city’s website at www.wallawallawa.gov. This material can be made available in an alternate format by emailing the City of Walla Walla Title VI Coordinator at echamberlain@wallawallawa.gov, or by calling 509-527-4540. Persons who are deaf or hard of hearing may make a request by calling the Washington State Relay at 711.
Written comments on the Draft Annual Action Plan and Citizen Participation Plan will be accepted through May 31, 2021 at the Support Services Department. Anyone desiring further information should contact the Support Services Department, 509-527-4540.
Si necesita esta o cualquier otra información acerca del Plan de Desarrollo Comunitario del 2021 o el Plan de Participación Comunitaria en español puede hablar con Jennifer al 509-524-4496.
Dated this 29th day of April 2021. (Pub. April 29, 2021)