SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE 2021-05
AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING LOCAL ADMISSIONS TAXES, ADDING CHAPTER 3.88 TO THE WALLA WALLA MUNICIPAL CODE, AND TAKING SUCH FURTHER ACTION NEEDED THEREWITH
The Walla Walla City Council passed an ordinance at its March 24, 2021 regular meeting which in summary adds chapter 3.88 to the Walla Walla Municipal Code which imposes an admission tax in the amount of five percent of the admission charge upon any person who is admitted to any outdoor place where a concert, festival/fair or entertainment event with a capacity for one-thousand or more persons is held and an admission fee is regularly charged, including persons who are admitted free of charge, or at reduced rates. The chapter exempts certain activities from the tax and provides means for collection of taxes.
The full text of the ordinance will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Summary approved as to form: City Attorney (Pub. Mar. 31, 2021)