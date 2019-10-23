CITY OF WALLA WALLA
NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING
2020 PROPERTY TAX LEVY
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Walla Walla will hold a public hearing for the purpose of receiving public comments on the proposed 2020 property tax levy and revenue sources.
Said public hearing will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 15 North 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, Washington, this being the time of the regularly scheduled meeting of the City Council. Written comments may be sent to the City Clerk, City of Walla Walla, 15 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA 99362, prior to 5:00 p.m. on November 6, 2019.
Individuals who need auxiliary aids for effective communication are encouraged to make their needs and preferences known by contacting the Human Resources Department at 527-4475 by October 31, 2019.
Dated this 23rd day of October, 2019. Kammy D. Hill, MMC
City Clerk (Pub. Oct. 23, 2019)