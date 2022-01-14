CITY OF WALLA WALLA
NOTICE:
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
OPERATION AND
MANAGEMENT OF
FORT WALLA WALLA
AMPHITHEATER
The City of Walla Walla, Washington invites Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Operation and Management of the Fort Walla Walla Park Amphitheater, located at 757 Myra Road. The City of Walla Walla is seeking an operator that has experience and knowledge in operating event venues and has the capacity to rehabilitate the facility.
The deadline for priority review is 2:00 p.m. on March 3, 2022, Attn: Andy Coleman, Parks & Recreation Director, acoleman@wallawallawa.gov. Proposals shall be submitted in accordance with the specifications provided in RFP titled “OPERATION AND MANAGEMENT OF FORT WALLA WALLA AMPHITHEATER”.
Further information and to review the Request for Proposals visit the City’s website at https://wallawallawa.gov/services/rfps-bids. (Pub. Jan. 14, 2022)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.