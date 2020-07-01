City of Walla Walla Notice of Public Hearing
Herbert Estates Preliminary Short Plat
Notice is hereby given by the City of Walla Walla Development Services that a public hearing will be held on the application described in this notice by the City of Walla Walla Hearing Examiner on July 16, 2020 at 7 P.M. The purpose of this public hearing is to consider a request for a Preliminary Plat.
Due to the existing COVID-19 emergency and need for social distancing, the July 16, 2020 Hearing Examiner meeting will be held electronically. Members of the public are invited to listen and/or provide public testimony by calling 253-215-8782 or using the Zoom App/Website and entering meeting ID: 815 8599 9463.
Those without internet or telephone access may come to City Hall to listen to the meeting and provide public testimony via speakerphone. This meeting location will be in the basement lobby area at 15 N. 3rd Avenue. Individuals who need auxiliary aids for effective communication or access to this area for the meeting are encouraged to make their needs and preferences known by contacting the Human Resources Department at 527-4475 prior to July 10, 2020.
If you have a document that you would like to enter into the record:
1) At beginning of the meeting, e-mail document to Pam Ransier at pransier@wallawallawa.gov.
2) Then, when it is your turn to speak, please identify that you would like the document entered into the record that you already provided.
3) If you are not able to email the document, then when it is your turn to speak, identify/describe the document and then meeting participants will discuss how to get your document into the record.
If you would like to see all documents that are made available during the hearing for the record, please e-mail Ms. Ransier at pransier@
wallawallawa.gov to have copies of the documents forwarded to you.
Any interested person may testify or comment on the matter. If you wish to speak, you must:
• Make sure your teleconferencing setting is not on “mute”.
• Press *9 on your phone or use the “raise your hand” function
• Wait to be called upon using your name, e-mail, or phone number
• When called upon, speak your name & address clearly.
• Share your opinion, speak slowly, & clearly so that testimony can be recorded.
• Ensure testimony is short (generally 3 minutes), to the point, & complete. Please do not repeat that of previous speakers, you can say that you agree with a previous speaker.
1. Applicant: Tracy Lamarr, 2381 Robertson Dr, Richland, WA 99354
2. Application filing date: February 10, 2020
3. Date that application was determined to be substantially complete: March 9, 2020
4. Location and description of proposed action: 410 Reser Rd. APN: 360733310004. SEPA review and preliminary plat approval for 4.83 acre 11-lot preliminary plat with a maximum of 27 new housing units with the 2 existing homes to remain, including 550 linear feet of street with frontage improvements, utility installation, and construction of stormwater retention facilities.
All interested persons and parties may participate in the hearing. The public hearing shall be open to consideration of the environmental impacts of the proposal. Interested persons and parties may also receive a copy of any decision(s) made on the proposal by filing a special notice request with the City of Walla Walla as provided in section 20.14.015 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code. Appeal rights are outlined in Chapter 20.38 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code and other code provisions referenced therein.
A staff report and information packet, with all submitted documents, will be available for reviewing at the City of Walla Walla web site,
www.wallawallawa.gov/government/development-services/
public-notice prior to the Public Hearing.
For additional information or assistance on commenting on the proposal, please contact: Melissa Shumake, Planner
Pam Ransier, Permit Coordinator, City of Walla Walla Development
Services, 55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362
(509) 524-4710 - Email: permits@wallawallawa.gov (Pub. July 1, 2020)