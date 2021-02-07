CITY OF WALLA WALLA 2021 ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE PLAN AMENDMENTS
The City of Walla Walla is accepting applications for amendments to the City of Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan, Walla Walla 2040, until Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The proposed amendments may consist of changes to the text or land use designations contained within the Comprehensive Plan. Urban Growth Area boundary amendments will not be accepted during this amendment cycle. Prior to submittal of a formal application, applicants are encouraged to schedule a pre-application meeting with the Development Services staff. The City will process any applications and anticipate a final decision on the amendments in the summer or fall of 2021. Application packages may be obtained from the City’s website at www.wallawallawa.gov. For information, please contact Jon Maland, Senior Planner at 509-524-4710. (Pub. Feb. 7, 2021)