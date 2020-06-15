CITY OF WALLA WALLA
Public Works/Engineering Division
NOTICE:
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ)
On-Call Traffic Engineering Services
The City of Walla Walla is seeking Statements of Qualifications (SOQ’s) from firms interested in providing professional traffic engineering services, including consultation and support. These services will be provided on an on-call/as needed basis. The SOQ’s are due by 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 30, 2020, at the Office of the City Engineer, City Service Center, 55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla, Washington 99362. Proposals shall be marked “On-Call Traffic Engineering Services.”
A detailed RFQ may be viewed at the City’s website https://www.wallawallawa.gov/services/rfps-bids.
The City of Walla Walla, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation and Title 23 Code of Federal Regulations, Part 200, Title VI Program and the Related Statutes, issued pursuant to such Acts, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of religion, race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, disability and low income in consideration for an award.
The City of Walla Walla is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Minority and women-owned businesses are encouraged to bid.
Por favor llame a este número 509-524-4496 si necesita más información o para recibir esta información en español. (Pub. June 15, 2020)