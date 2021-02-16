CITY OF WALLA WALLA
NOTICE OF CALL FOR BIDS
The City of Walla Walla, Washington (herein called the “Owner”) invites bids for the construction of the 2021 PARK STREET IRRP (PWE NO. IRRP025). Work includes water, sewer, storm, and street reconstruction on Park Street from Alder Street to Howard Street, Howard Street from Juniper Street to Craig Street, and the loop streets west of Park Street consisting of L Street, Palouse Street and Juniper Street in Walla Walla, Washington.
Bids for this project will be accepted until 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and need for social distancing, sealed bids plainly marked “BID ENCLOSED – 2021 PARK STREET IRRP” shall be placed in the locked box located in front of the main doors to City Hall, 15 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla. The bids will be opened and read via a Zoom meeting. Interested parties may listen to the bid opening through this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87831806020?pwd=U2hibEtwYk1QcmtUUVB5eHNPa3lsdz09; or may dial 1-253-215-8782 Meeting ID # 878 3180 6020#. Meeting passcode is 118833.
The Contractor is subject to all requirements related to State Prevailing Wage Rates, EEO, and Washington State Contracting Laws, etcetera. The Contract time for all work shall be one hundred and ten (110) working days. Plans and specifications will be available starting Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
It is anticipated that this project will be funded in part by the Washington State Department of Ecology. Neither the State of Washington nor any of its departments or employees are, or shall be, a party to any contract or any subcontract resulting from this solicitation for bids.
To become an eligible bidder on the proposed project, bidders must use QUESTCDN at https://www.questcdn.com and purchase a copy of the Contract Documents from the website for $15. The Contract Documents are available under eBidDoc# 7572157.
All bid proposals shall be accompanied by a bid deposit in cash, certified check, cashier’s check, or surety bond in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid. Only properly executed bids submitted on the form furnished by the City will be accepted. Award will be based on the total bid. The City Council reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids or waive any defects therein.
The City of Walla Walla, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation and Title 23 Code of Federal Regulations, Part 200, Title VI Program and the Related Statutes, issued pursuant to such Acts, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of religion, race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, disability and low income in consideration for an award.
The City of Walla Walla complies with Title VI, ADA, and other applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, religion, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity, or sex.
Por favor llame a este número 509-524-4496 si necesita más información o para recibir esta información en español. (Pub. Feb. 16, 2021)