CITY OF WALLA WALLA
NOTICE OF FILING OF 2021-2022 BIENNIUM BUDGET
AND NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS ON
2021-2022 BIENNIUM BUDGET
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2021-2022 biennium budget for the City of Walla Walla has been filed with the City Clerk. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, copies of the budget are available for review on the City’s website at https://www.wallawallawa.gov.
NOTICE IS ALSO GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Walla Walla will hold a public hearing for the purpose of receiving public comments on the preliminary 2021-2022 biennium budget in a virtual meeting on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 6:30 p.m., this being the time of the regularly scheduled meeting of the City Council. Written comments may be sent to the City Clerk, City of Walla Walla, 15 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA 99362, prior to 4:00 p.m. on November 18, 2020.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Walla Walla will hold its final hearing on the 2021-2022 biennium budget on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. Details of the virtual meetings may be found on the City’s website at: https://www.wallawallawa.gov/government/city-council.
Individuals who need auxiliary aids for effective communication are encouraged to make their needs and preferences known by contacting the Human Resources Department at 527-4475 prior to November 11, 2020.
(Pub. Oct. 30 & Nov. 11, 2020)