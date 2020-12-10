CITY OF WALLA WALLA
FIRE DEPARTMENT
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)
FACILITY FOR LIVE FIRE TRAINING
The City of Walla Walla is requesting proposals from qualified firms that will provide a turn-key facility used exclusively for live fire training for firefighters and rescue personnel. Proposals shall be submitted by 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at the Walla Walla Fire Department, located at 200 S. 12th Avenue, Walla Walla, Washington 99362, Attention: John Knowles.
The City of Walla Walla, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation and Title 23 Code of Federal Regulations, Part 200, Title VI Program and the Related Statutes, issued pursuant to such Acts, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of religion, race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, disability and low income in consideration for an award. The City of Walla Walla is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Minority and women-owned businesses are encouraged to submit proposals.
A detailed RFP can be viewed on the City’s website https://www.wallawallawa.gov/services/rfps-bids.
Por favor llame a este número 509-524-4496 si necesita más información o para recibir esta información en español. (Pub. Dec. 10, 2020)