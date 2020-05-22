CITY OF WALLA WALLA
NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND
NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS
May 22, 2020, City of Walla Walla
15 N. 3rd Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362, 509-527-4540
These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural
requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Walla Walla.
REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS
On or about June 8, 2020 the City of Walla Walla will submit a request to HUD for the release of CDBG funds under Title 1 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, to undertake a project known as Lowden Street Sidewalk Improvement project for the purpose of installing new sidewalk, curb, and ADA accessible ramps on Lowden and Military Streets in Walla Walla, for approximately $90,000.
FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT
The City of Walla Walla has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) that can be found online at www.wallawallawa.gov or requested via email from jbeckmeyer@
PUBLIC COMMENTS
Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the Support Services Department. All comments received by June 7th will be considered by the City of Walla Walla prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.
ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION
HUD will accept objections to its release of fund and the City of Walla Walla’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Walla Walla; (b) the City of Walla Walla has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to HUD at 909 1st Ave, Suite 255, Seattle, WA 98104. Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period. Elizabeth Chamberlain, Development Services Director, Certifying Officer (Pub. May 22, 2020)