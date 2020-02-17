CITY OF WALLA WALLA
NOTICE OF CALL FOR BIDS
The City of Walla Walla, Washington invites bids for the 2020 Urban Forestry Tree Removal. Work includes the removal of eight (8) trees including the associated stumps.
Sealed bids plainly marked “BID ENCLOSED – 2020 Tree Removal – Urban Forestry” will be received at the office of the City Clerk, 15 North 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA, 99362, until 1:30 p.m., local time, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, then publicly opened and read aloud. The Contractor is subject to all requirements related to State Prevailing Wage Rates, EEO, and Washington State Contracting Laws, etcetera. The Contract time for all work shall be thirty calendar days.
Information and instructions will be available starting Monday, February 17, 2020 at wallawallawa.gov/services/rfps-bids or on file at the City of Walla Walla Parks and Recreation office, 55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
The City of Walla Walla, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation and Title 23 Code of Federal Regulations, Part 200, Title VI Program and the Related Statutes, issued pursuant to such Acts, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of religion, race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, disability and low income in consideration for an award.
The City of Walla Walla complies with Title VI, ADA, and other applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, religion, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity, or sex.
Por favor llame a este número 509-524-4496 si necesita más información o para recibir esta información en español. (Pub. Feb. 17, 2020)