CITY OF WALLA WALLA
Support Services Department
Community Development Block Grant
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)
2019 CDBG Public Services Program
The City of Walla Walla is seeking proposals, from qualified companies with experience in Public Service. Proposals are due by 4:00 p.m., September 13, 2019, at the office of the Community Development Block Grant Coordinator, Attn: Jennifer Beckmeyer, 15 N. 3rd Ave., Walla Walla, Washington 99362. Proposals shall be in a sealed envelope and clearly marked “CDBG 2019 Public Services Program.”
Public Services offer an opportunity to enhance the quality of life of the persons served and assist in self-sufficiency. Services are available to income eligible households city-wide, with a focus in Census Tracts 9205 and 9206. Examples of Public Service activities include, but are not limited to: pro-bono legal services; youth services; senior services; adult literacy services; employment training services; substance abuse services; physical and mental health services; budgeting training; transportation services; crime awareness and prevention; referrals to social service; etc.
The City of Walla Walla complies with Title VI, ADA, and other applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, religion, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity, or sex.
The RFP documents can be viewed at the City’s website at http://www.wallawallawa.gov/bids-rfps/. (Pub. Aug. 23, 2019)