CITY OF WALLA WALLA
Request for Proposals
Audiometric Testing Services
The City of Walla Walla is seeking a qualified audiometric testing services firm to perform on site and office audiometric testing services for employees. If interested, the proposal packet may be obtained by visiting the City’s website at https://www.wallawallawa.gov/services/rfps-bids.
Proposals are due by 3:00 p.m. on February 18, 2021. The proposal shall be in a sealed envelope and marked “Audiometric Testing Services” and may be mailed or placed in the locked box in front of the main doors of the City of Walla Walla Service Center, 55 East Moore Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
The City of Walla Walla, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation and Title 23 Code of Federal Regulations, Part 200, Title VI Program and the Related Statutes, issued pursuant to such Acts, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of religion, race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, disability and low income in consideration for an award.
Por favor llame a este número 509-524-4496 si necesita más información o para recibir esta información en español. (Pub. Feb. 1, 2021)