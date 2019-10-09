CITY OF WALLA WALLA
NOTICE OF FILING OF 2019-2020 BIENNIUM BUDGET
MODIFICATION AND NOTICE OF COUNCIL MEETING FOR
CONSIDERATION OF THE PROPOSED MODIFICATION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to Walla Walla Municipal Code Section 3.03.030 the 2019-2020 biennium budget modification for the City of Walla Walla has been filed with the City Clerk. The proposed budget modification is available for review at the City Clerk’s office, City Hall, 15 N. 3rd Avenue and on the City’s website at https://records.wallawallawa.gov:8643/lfportal/0/doc/1288108/Page1.aspx.
NOTICE IS ALSO GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Walla Walla will consider approving the proposed budget modification on December 4, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 15 North Third, Walla Walla, Washington, this being the time and place of the regularly scheduled meeting of the City Council. Citizens are invited to attend and provide oral comments on the budget modification at this time. Written comments may be sent to the City Clerk, City of Walla Walla, 15 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA 99362, prior to 4:00 p.m. on December 4, 2019.
Individuals who need auxiliary aids for effective communication are encouraged to make their needs and preferences known by contacting the Human Resources Department at 527-4475 prior to November 22, 2019.
Dated this 27th day of September, 2019 (Pub. Oct. 2 & 9, 2019)