CITY OF WALLA WALLA
NOTICE OF FILING OF 2021-2022 BIENNIUM BUDGET
MODIFICATION AND NOTICE OF COUNCIL MEETING FOR
CONSIDERATION OF THE PROPOSED MODIFICATION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to Walla Walla Municipal Code Section 3.03.030 the 2021-2022 biennium budget modification for the City of Walla Walla has been filed with the City Clerk. The proposed budget modification is available for review at the City Clerk’s office, City Hall, 15 N. 3rd Avenue and on the City’s website at: https://
records.wallawallawa.gov:8643/lfportal/0/doc/1368642/Page1.aspx.
NOTICE IS ALSO GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Walla Walla will hold a public hearing on November 3, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. on the proposed budget modification with approval being considered at the December 1, 2021, regular meeting. Please refer to the City’s website at https://www.wallawallawa.gov/government/city-council to determine whether the meetings will be held in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 15 North Third, Walla Walla, Washington, or virtually by Zoom (or both). Citizens are invited to attend and provide oral comments on the budget modification at this time. Written comments may be sent to the City Clerk, City of Walla Walla, 15 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA 99362, or khill@wallawallawa.gov prior to 4:00 p.m. on December 1, 2021.
Individuals who need auxiliary aids for effective communication are encouraged to make their needs and preferences known by contacting the Human Resources Department at 527-4475 prior to November 17, 2021.
Dated this 6th of October, 2021. (Pub. Oct. 21, 2021)
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.