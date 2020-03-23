NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF WALLA WALLA
CDBG 2019 CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL PERFORMANCE EVALUATION REPORT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Hearing scheduled for March 25, 2020 on the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program’s 2019 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) has been rescheduled to Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 6:30pm in the City of Walla Walla Council Chambers, 15 N. 3rd Ave., Walla Walla, WA.
Si necesita esta o cualquier otra información acerca del Informe Anual de Evaluación de Rendimiento de 2019 del Programa de Desarrollo Comunitario en español puede hablar con Jennifer al 509-524-4496.
Dated this 19th day of March, 2020. (Pub. March 23, 2020)