CITY OF WALLA WALLA
Support Services Department
Community Development Block Grant
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)
2019 CDBG Home Repair Program
The City of Walla Walla is seeking proposals, from qualified companies with experience in Home Repair. Proposals are due by 4:00 p.m., September 13, 2019, at the office of the Community Development Block Grant Coordinator, Attn: Jennifer Beckmeyer, 15 N. 3rd Ave., Walla Walla, Washington 99362. Proposals shall be in a sealed envelope and clearly marked “CDBG 2019 Home Repair Program.”
The successful proposer will design, administer, and implement the City’s CDBG Home Repair Program serving households with incomes at or below 80% Area Median Income. Although available to eligible households city-wide, home repair activities will be focused in Census Tracts 9205 and 9206.
The City of Walla Walla complies with Title VI, ADA, and other applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, religion, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity, or sex.
The RFP documents can be viewed at the City’s website at http://www.wallawallawa.gov/bids-rfps/. (Pub. Aug. 23, 2019)