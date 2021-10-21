CITY OF WALLA WALLA
NOTICE OF CALL FOR BIDS:
SUPPLY AND DELIVERY OF LIQUEFIED CHLORINE
The City of Walla Walla is seeking bids for the supply and delivery of Liquefied Chlorine for Water Treatment. Sealed bids plainly marked
“BID ENCLOSED – SUPPLY AND DELIVERY OF LIQUEFIED CHLORINE” will be received at the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 15 N. 3rd Ave, Walla Walla, Washington, 99362 until November 4, 2021, at 1:30 pm., then publicly opened and read aloud.
A complete bidder’s packet may be obtained from the Bids and RFPs page at https://www.wallawallawa.gov/services/rfps-bids or by contacting Tricia Remillard, Water Treatment Admin Specialist, at 509-522-3775.
The City of Walla Walla, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation and Title 23 Code of Federal Regulations, Part 200, Title VI Program and the Related Statutes, issued pursuant to such Acts, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of religion, race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, disability and low income in consideration for an award.
Por favor llame a este número 509-524-4496 si necesita más información o para recibir esta información en español. (Oct. 21, 2021)
