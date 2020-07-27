City of Walla Walla
Request for Proposals
Poplar Street Reconstruction – Colville to 5th
The City of Walla Walla is soliciting interest from consulting firms with expertise in Civil Engineering to develop a preliminary set of design plans (30%). Visit the City’s website at: https://www.wallawallawa.gov/services/rfps-bids, for a more detailed RFP.
Submittal
Consultants will be required to submit FOUR hard copies, and a PDF copy on a thumb drive of their Statement of Qualifications to: City of Walla Walla, Public Works Department 55 E Moore Street, Attn: Doug Eaton, P.E., no later than 11:59 A.M. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Any questions regarding this project should be directed to Doug Eaton, P.E. at deaton@wallawallawa.gov.
Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Information
The City of Walla Walla in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. This material can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Jennifer Beckmeyer at jbeckmeyer@wallawallawa.gov.
Title VI Statement
The City of Walla Walla, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d‐4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation and Title 23 Code of Federal Regulations, Part 200, Title VI Program and the Related Statutes, issued pursuant to such Acts, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of religion, race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, disability and low income in consideration for an award. (Pub. July 27, 2020)