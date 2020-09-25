City of Walla Walla Notice of Application
Notice of Public Hearing
Conditional Use Permit 333 E Birch
Notice is hereby given that the application/proposal described in this notice has been filed with the City of Walla Walla. With the City Service Center building closed to the public due to COVID-19, the application/proposal documents may be reviewed by arrangement by contacting the Development Services Department at 509-524-4710 or visiting the city’s website at https://www.wallawallawa.gov/government/
development-services/public-notice.
Notice is also hereby given by the City of Walla Walla that a Public Hearing will be held on the application/proposal by the City of Walla Walla Hearing Examiner on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this will be a virtual meeting. Members of the public are invited to participate via Zoom https://bit.ly/2FGQAZn, Meeting ID: 846 0060 5930, dial in: 253-215-8782 for the purpose of considering the Conditional Use Permit application.
The City of Walla Walla has preliminarily determined that the proposal is categorically exempt under SEPA. The following identified existing environmental documents are hereby incorporated by reference, and all or part of the documents may be used to evaluate the application/proposal: The Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan, Walla Walla 2040, and Final Environmental Impact Statement, issued May 22, 2018. These documents are located at the offices of the City of Walla Walla Development Services at 55 East Moore St., Walla Walla, Washington, and shall be made available for public review during all applicable comment periods on the application/proposal. The relevant content of these documents is briefly described as an Environmental Impact Statement for the Walla Walla Urban Growth Area which evaluates proposed actions, alternatives, and environmental impacts of activities allowed by the Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan & Environmental Impact Statement, as amended, for designated land use classifications. The comprehensive plan map designation(s) for the location of the proposed action is stated below.
If reference is made below to the application or determination of completeness, copies of the referenced materials are attached hereto.
1. Applicant: Erik McLaughlin, 1875 Crestline Dr, Walla Walla, WA 99362
2. Application filing date: September 15, 2020
3. Date that application was determined to be substantially complete: September 18, 2020
4. Location and description of proposed action: 333 E Birch St (APN 360720750028).
5. The applicant is requesting a Conditional Use Permit for the conversion of a historic structure from a single-family home to a business office, under the provisions of Walla Walla Municipal Code 20.146 and 20.216
6. Comprehensive plan map designation(s) for the location: Residential
7. Zoning map designation(s) for the location: RN Neighborhood Residential
8. Comments upon this application must be submitted in writing to the City of Walla Walla Development Services at 55 E. Moore St., Walla Walla, WA 99362. Comments must be actually received by the Development Services Department before 5:00 P.M. on the following date: October 8, 2020 to be included in the staff report packet to the City of Walla Walla Hearing Examiner. Comments may also be submitted at the Public Hearing on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 7:00 P.M.
Interested persons and parties may also receive a copy of any decision(s) made on the proposal by filing a special notice request with the City of Walla Walla as provided in section 20.14.015 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code.
A staff report and information packet with all submitted documents will be available for review on the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department website.
Staff Contact: Melissa Shumake, Planner, City of Walla Walla Development Services, 55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362 (509)524-4710 Email: permits@wallawallawa.gov (Pub. Sept. 25, 2020)