CITY OF WALLA WALLA
NOTICE OF CALL FOR BIDS
The City of Walla Walla, Washington (herein called the “Owner”) invites bids for the construction of PLAZA WAY WATER MAIN ABANDONMENT PROJECT (PWE NO. WA18003). Work includes water and trench reconstruction of water services, fire hydrant installation, and water main abandonment on Plaza Way from W Tietan Street to Stone Creek Place.
Sealed bids plainly marked “BID ENCLOSED – PLAZA WAY WATER MAIN ABANDONMENT PROJECT” will be received at the office of the City Clerk, 15 North 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA, 99362, until 1:30 PM, local time, Tuesday, November 12, 2019, then publicly opened and read aloud. The Contractor is subject to all requirements related to State Prevailing Wage Rates, EEO, and Washington State Contracting Laws, etcetera. The Contract time for all work shall be Twenty (20) working days. Start date shall be no later than May 1st, 2020.
The City of Walla Walla, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation and Title 23 Code of Federal Regulations, Part 200, Title VI Program and the Related Statutes, issued pursuant to such Acts, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of religion, race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, disability and low income in consideration for an award.
Plans and specifications will be available starting Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Informational copies of the plans and specifications are on file for inspection at the City of Walla Walla Engineering office, 55 E. Moore Street.
To become an eligible bidder on the proposed project, bidders must use QUESTCDN at https://www.questcdn.com and purchase a copy of the Contract Documents from the website for $15. The Contract Documents are available under eBidDoc# 6557094.
All bid proposals shall be accompanied by a bid deposit in cash, certified check, cashier’s check, or surety bond in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid. Only properly executed bids submitted on the form furnished by the City will be accepted. Award will be based on the total bid. The City Council reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids or waive any defects therein.
The City of Walla Walla is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Minority and women-owned businesses are encouraged to bid.
Por favor llame a este número 509-524-4496 si necesita más información o para recibir esta información en español. (Pub. Oct. 22, 2019)