City of Walla Walla
Public Works Department – Water Division
Call for Bids
NL General Brass Water Fittings
The City of Walla Walla is seeking bids for the purchase of NL brass water fittings. For bid information, visit the City’s website at https://www.wallawallawa.gov/services/rfps-bids.
Bids shall be placed in a SEALED ENVELOPE marked on the outside “Sealed Bid-NL Brass Water Fittings-Do not open with regular mail” and may be mailed to the City of Walla Walla, Attention: Kammy Hill, 15 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, Washington 99362, or placed in the locked box located in front of the main doors to City Hall, 15 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, Washington. All bids must be received at the above location prior to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021. The bids will be opened and read via a Zoom meeting. Interested parties may listen to the bid opening through this link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84268577782?pwd=Ky9lcjBVNjhZc2NuNVlQV3VlMFdMdz09 or you may dial 1-253-215-8782 and enter Meeting ID # 842 6857 7782#. Meeting passcode is 242825.
The City of Walla Walla, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation and Title 23 Code of Federal Regulations, Part 200, Title VI Program and the Related Statutes, issued pursuant to such Acts, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of religion, race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, disability and low income in consideration for an award.
Por favor llame a este número 509-524-4496 si necesita más información o para recibir esta información en español. (Pub. Feb. 25, 2021)